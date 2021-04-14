Kyle Kuzma wears ridiculous glasses in press conference

Kyle Kuzma had a big game in the Los Angeles Lakers’ win over the Charlotte Hornets on Tuesday night, and it looks like he was still feeling it during his postgame press conference.

Kuzma showed up to his video conference call wearing a pair of sunglasses that you would swear were photoshopped on. Unfortunately, they were not.

If you must wear sunglasses like that, I suppose it should be after a night in which you dropped 24 points in a win.

Kuzma’s glasses may not have been the most ridiculous we have ever seen an NBA player wear during an interview. Dwyane Wade probably takes the cake there, but Kuzma’s were still pretty outrageous.