Kyle Kuzma had savage diss for Cleveland hecklers

Kyle Kuzma did the equivalent of an Iverson stepover on some hecklers in Cleveland on Wednesday night.

The Washington Wizards forward scored 22 points in a 97-94 win over the Cavaliers, including a go-ahead corner three with 11 seconds left.

Kyle Kuzma hits the clutch 3 in the closing seconds to give the Wizards the win! 👌 🎥: @NBA

pic.twitter.com/Gp2rrPKqra — USA TODAY NBA (@usatodaynba) November 11, 2021

After the game, Kuzma told reporters that he was motivated by fans who were heckling him, adding that the ending was “their fault.” Kuzma revealed that the fans had a sign that read, “Without LeBron, Kuzma wouldn’t have a ring.” He fired back by saying, “Cleveland wouldn’t be s–t without LeBron.”

Kuzma does have a point there. If Cavs fans want to bring up LeBron James, their team went 97-215 (.311) with zero playoff appearances in four seasons after he left for the first time in 2010. Then since James left for the second time in 2018, the Cavs have gone 60-159 (.274) with zero playoff appearances in three seasons (not counting this year).

Dissing Cleveland though is really nothing new in the NBA. Even those who used to play for the Cavs have gotten in their fair share of shots.

Photo: Jul 10, 2019; Los Angeles, CA, USA; Los Angeles Lakers player Kyle Kuzma arrives on the red carpet at Microsoft Theatre. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports