Former Cavs player throws shade at team, city of Cleveland

One former Cleveland Cavaliers player sounds extremely happy to be thousands of miles away from there.

Houston Rockets swingman Kevin Porter Jr. spoke with reporters this week and has some shade for the Cavs and for the city of Cleveland.

“My upbringing is different, so basketball was kind of that escape,” said Porter, per Salman Ali of ClutchPoints. When I was in Cleveland, I couldn’t really use it as an escape. Coming here [to Houston] I can enjoy it again. The weather too. It’s not cold. It’s not 12 inches of snow.

“I’m just in a better space, better role, and I’m just being used better,” Porter added on the difference between the Rockets and Cavs. “They both thought I could be a special talent, but Houston knew how to utilize and nurture me.”

The 21-year-old Porter began his career with the Cavs in 2019. But his time there was marred by a lack of playing time and a number of legal troubles that he got into. The Cavs finally traded Porter to the Rockets last season after an outburst in the locker room.

Porter has since been thriving in Houston, averaging 16.6 points and 6.3 assists per game since he was acquired. He is clearly not the only NBA player who has felt strongly about Cleveland either.