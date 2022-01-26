 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 26, 2022

Kyle Kuzma shares how he responds to Wizards’ terrible loss

January 26, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kyle Kuzma in a Wizards jersey

Kyle Kuzma shared how he will be responding to the Washington Wizards’ embarrassing loss on Tuesday night.

Kuzma’s Wizards blew a 35-point lead and lost 115-114 to the Los Angeles Clippers. They were up by eight with under 40 seconds left and somehow lost.

So how does Kuzma respond? He says all you can do is laugh about it, brush it aside and move on.

The late Kobe Bryant used to have a funny way of dealing with horrendous losses or bad plays. It sounds like Kuzma is doing the same, only in less graphic terms.

The Wizards are in the 10 spot in the East with a 23-25 record.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus