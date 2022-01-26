Kyle Kuzma shares how he responds to Wizards’ terrible loss

Kyle Kuzma shared how he will be responding to the Washington Wizards’ embarrassing loss on Tuesday night.

Kuzma’s Wizards blew a 35-point lead and lost 115-114 to the Los Angeles Clippers. They were up by eight with under 40 seconds left and somehow lost.

So how does Kuzma respond? He says all you can do is laugh about it, brush it aside and move on.

Kyle Kuzma after a second straight terrible loss for the Wizards: “Something’s gotta change. It’s pretty comical at this point.” — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 26, 2022

Kyle Kuzma: "At the end of the day, it's not good. It's like one of those situations where you've just gotta laugh. There's nothing else to… there's no good times." — Chase Hughes (@ChaseHughesNBCS) January 26, 2022

The late Kobe Bryant used to have a funny way of dealing with horrendous losses or bad plays. It sounds like Kuzma is doing the same, only in less graphic terms.

The Wizards are in the 10 spot in the East with a 23-25 record.

Photo: Dec 6, 2021; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; Washington Wizards forward Kyle Kuzma (33) in the first half against the Indiana Pacers at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Trevor Ruszkowski-USA TODAY Sports