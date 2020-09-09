Kyle Kuzma has warning for media over NBA MVP Award

Los Angeles Lakers forward Kyle Kuzma is not impressed so far with the NBA’s award winners.

Kuzma had a warning for the media about the NBA MVP vote, suggesting that if LeBron James doesn’t win, there will be issues.

Yo media, imma tell y’all this. If y’all mess up this MVP like you did the DPOY. We gonna have issues fr. https://t.co/WdAOWF5tVt — kuz (@kylekuzma) September 9, 2020

Kuzma clearly feels that Anthony Davis should have won Defensive Player of the Year, but he lost out to Giannis Antetokounmpo. It’s likely that a similar situation will take place with the MVP award, with Antetokounmpo likely to beat James to the trophy.

Kuzma is backing a teammate here. We know that. Giannis is also a star who was the unquestioned leader of the Bucks as they led the Eastern Conference. The Bucks star averaged a career-high 29.5 points, 13.6 rebounds, and 1.4 three-pointers made per game, outpacing James in every statistical category except assists. The Bucks also had a better record than the Lakers. Yes, their playoff run was a huge disappointment, but MVP is a regular season award.

There are some voters backing LeBron for MVP, but their reasons are controversial. Kuzma is probably going to be left disappointed again.