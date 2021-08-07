Kyle Lowry had clever way of avoiding tampering question

The Miami Heat are under league investigation for potential tampering, but Kyle Lowry, for his part, did not get caught slipping.

At Lowry’s introductory media session this week, a reporter asked him how conversations with Heat leaders Pat Riley and Erik Spoelstra convinced him that Miami was the place he wanted to be.

“It wasn’t much of that,” Lowry shrewdly replied. “It was a sign-and-trade, so it wasn’t really much of that at all. But I know who they are. Me and Spo kinda go back to the NBA Africa Games, and me and him always had a mutual respect for each other. His passion is one of a kind.

“But other than that, it wasn’t any conversations,” added Lowry. “I’m sure there will be a lot more to come. But other than that, I’m looking forward to those conversations to be had.”

Lowry’s sign-and-trade deal with Miami was reported soon after the NBA free agency period officially began. News then broke this weekend that the league is investigating the Heat for possibly tampering with Lowry.

The NBA may have a tough time proving their case, especially given Lowry’s close relationship with Heat star Jimmy Butler. Lowry also did his part not to accidentally snitch on his new team.