Kyle Lowry turned into a Heat coach during Game 4

Kyle Lowry was forced to miss Sunday’s Game 4 against the Atlanta Hawks with a hamstring injury, but that did not stop him from being heavily involved in his Miami Heat’s efforts.

Lowry was coaching his team hard on Sunday. He was seen on multiple occasions giving players tips on the sideline. At one point, Lowry even took over the Heat team huddle during a timeout.

Kyle Lowry doing some coaching on the Miami sideline 👏 pic.twitter.com/VvnlWMTRGh — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) April 25, 2022

That was not the only time Lowry took over, either. He pulled Tyler Herro aside during a stoppage of play in the first quarter to offer some pointers.

Lowry has been an NBA point guard since 2006 and is widely respected around the game as a veteran floor general. The fit as a coach is probably a natural one for him, though he would undoubtedly rather be playing.

In some ways, Lowry moonlighting as a coach bore some similarities to when LeBron James did it. While that instance was scrutinized a bit due to LeBron’s perceived power and influence within the organizations he plays for, we’re guessing Erik Spoelstra appreciated the extra insights from Lowry.

Perhaps Lowry’s coaching paid off. The Heat won the game 110-86, and will have the opportunity to close out Atlanta at home on Tuesday.