Kyle Lowry makes decision on his NBA future

Philadelphia native Kyle Lowry is staying right where he is.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Thursday that the six-time All-Star point guard Lowry has agreed on a deal to return to the 76ers. Lowry is continuing his partnership with the team after signing with them in the middle of last season.

Now 38 years old, Lowry has 18 seasons of NBA experience under his belt. But he was still very useful for Philly in 2023-24, averaging 8.0 points and 4.6 assists per game on productive 44/40/85 shooting splits.

There was some chatter in recent days that Lowry could leave for a Western Conference playoff team in free agency. But he has ultimately decided to stay home and will continue backing up Tyrese Maxey on a new-look 76ers team that just added Paul George on a max contract and is all-in on an NBA championship pursuit.