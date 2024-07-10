Kyle Lowry reportedly having talks with Western Conference playoff team

After over a decade away, Kyle Lowry could end up returning to the Western Conference.

Gerald Bourguet of PHNX Sports reported this week that the six-time NBA All-Star guard Lowry is talking with the Phoenix Suns about a possible deal. Bourguet does add though Lowry could potentially wind up back with the Philadelphia 76ers.

Lowry averaged 8.0 points and 4.6 assists per game on a stellar 40.4 percent three-point shooting after joining the 76ers last season. Lowry is a native of Philadelphia as well but is 38 years old now and could end up elsewhere if the 76ers decide that they want to get younger at point guard.

The Suns are a second-apron team, so they would be limited to offering Lowry a contract for the veteran’s minimum in free agency. But the 76ers just maxed Paul George and signed other notable free agents this summer, so there might not be meaningfully more for them to offer to Lowry.

The former NBA champion Lowry is familiar with some figures on the Suns, including Kevin Durant, whom he won an Olympic gold medal with in 2016. If Lowry ultimately returns to Philly though, the Suns will likely go forward with the underrated guard they just picked up elsewhere in free agency.