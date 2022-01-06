 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditWednesday, January 5, 2022

Kyle Lowry victim of absolutely baffling ejection from referee

January 5, 2022
by Larry Brown

Kyle Lowry with a ref

Kyle Lowry was the victim of an absolutely mind-boggling ejection on Wednesday night.

Lowry was called for a technical foul late in the second quarter of his Miami Heat’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. All Lowry seemed to do was flip a ball to an official after a stoppage in play.

There did not seem to be any extra velocity with which he tossed the ball. He did not seem to have any malicious intent with the toss. Nothing about the toss seemed to be unordinary. It actually looked like Lowry was being helpful.

But the Heat guard already had a tech, so that second tech triggered an ejection.

Lowry seemed to have some words for the official after his ejection.

Here’s the extended clip of what happened:

Lowry had seven points and nine assists in 16 minutes before his ejection. This ejection really just seemed soft.

.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus