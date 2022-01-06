Kyle Lowry victim of absolutely baffling ejection from referee

Kyle Lowry was the victim of an absolutely mind-boggling ejection on Wednesday night.

Lowry was called for a technical foul late in the second quarter of his Miami Heat’s game against the Portland Trail Blazers. All Lowry seemed to do was flip a ball to an official after a stoppage in play.

There did not seem to be any extra velocity with which he tossed the ball. He did not seem to have any malicious intent with the toss. Nothing about the toss seemed to be unordinary. It actually looked like Lowry was being helpful.

But the Heat guard already had a tech, so that second tech triggered an ejection.

Lowry seemed to have some words for the official after his ejection.

Was Kyle Lowry calling the ref a pussy? 😂 pic.twitter.com/ckXkjHRTlx — gifdsports (@gifdsports) January 6, 2022

Here’s the extended clip of what happened:

Kyle Lowry has received his 2nd technical and has been ejected from the game after tossing the ball back to the official after a play… Lowry has 7 points and 9 assists.@MiamiHEAT | #HEATCulture pic.twitter.com/YGnVMlag22 — Bally Sports Florida & Bally Sports Sun (@BallySportsFL) January 6, 2022

Lowry had seven points and nine assists in 16 minutes before his ejection. This ejection really just seemed soft.