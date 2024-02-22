Kyle Lowry responds to Patrick Beverley calling him out

Kyle Lowry is not taking the bait from Patrick Beverley.

The former All-Star guard Lowry addressed reporters for the first time this week as a member of the Philadelphia 76ers. At one point, Lowry was asked about getting called out by Patrick Beverley on a recent episode of Beverley’s podcast and decided to take the high road in response.

“I think Patrick is the ultimate competitor,” said Lowry. “I think Patrick is one of those guys who is fiery. His podcast is great… He’s a friend of mine, and that’s his competitive nature. I’m looking forward to the opportunity to play against him as always. It’s just basketball.”

Beverley was the previous backup point guard for the 76ers. But they traded him to the Milwaukee Bucks at the deadline earlier this month and moved to sign Lowry from the buyout market instead. Beverley warned on his podcast that he would be on Lowry’s case when the Bucks play the 76ers (they meet on Feb. 25 and March 14).

Latching onto perceived slights and using them to elevate his intensity and his play on the court has long been Beverley’s way of doing business in the NBA. Thus, Lowry probably doesn’t care all that much about the upcoming matchups against Beverley and would likely rather stick it to his own former team instead.