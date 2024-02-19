Patrick Beverley has warning for 76ers about his replacement

Milwaukee Bucks guard Patrick Beverley is not exactly pleased with how his former team went about replacing him.

On the latest episode of “The Pat Bev Podcast,” Beverley’s co-host Adam Ferrone questioned whether the Philadelphia 76ers had planned to replace Beverley with Kyle Lowry well before actually making the move. Beverley did not really dismiss that notion, nor did he seem particularly upset about it. Instead, he decided to warn his former team about what was going to happen when the two teams meet.

“But I respect it, right? Doc (Rivers) came and got his guy. (Nick) Nurse went and got his guy, Kyle,” Beverley said. “But now, I see Nurse’s hand. I’m on Kyle’s a– when we play Philly, straight up. That’s just how it go, like ‘How dare you?'”

Beverley had previously suggested that 76ers GM Daryl Morey lied about not wanting to trade him. Morey’s alleged pledge came four days after Lowry was traded from Miami to Charlotte, and buyout speculation regarding Lowry started almost immediately, even though the move did not actually come until Feb. 11.

To Beverley, it may look like the 76ers lied to him while knowing all along that they wanted to replace him with Lowry, a favorite of coach Nick Nurse from their Raptors days. The Sixers traded Beverley to Milwaukee for Cameron Payne in addition to signing Lowry, though, so the reality may not be quite as simple.

The Bucks are scheduled to visit the 76ers on Sunday. That may make for an interesting matchup, though it is fair to wonder how much Lowry will even play, as he has not appeared in a game since Jan. 21.