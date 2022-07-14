Kyle Lowry looks stunningly slim in new photo

Kyle Lowry apparently took Pat Riley’s public shaming to heart.

The Miami Heat guard Lowry looked incredibly slim in a new photo that went viral this week, roughly a month-and-a-half since the team’s season ended. Here is the picture, which was posted by trainer Travis Wallace.

The 36-year-old Lowry was listed at 196 pounds this past season. He had an up-and-down debut year with the Heat, averaging 13.4 points and 7.5 assists per game but being hampered by a hamstring injury in the playoffs. Lowry is still owed $58 million over the next two seasons.

Shortly after Miami’s postseason run ended, Riley, the Heat team president, called out Lowry for not being in proper shape. Now just weeks later, Lowry appears to have risen to the challenge.