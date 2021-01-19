Kyrie Irving addresses media for first time since leaving Nets

Kyrie Irving has returned to practicing with the Brooklyn Nets and is expected to play on Wednesday. The star point guard spoke with the media on Tuesday for the first time since inexplicably leaving the team, but he did not provide much information about his absence.

Irving told reporters he had family and personal issues to tend to. He said he is not going to go into anymore detail than that.

“A lot of family and personal stuff going on,” Irving said, via ESPN’s Rachel Nichols. “I just want to leave it at that. I’ve addressed everyone who needs to be addressed. (I) just want to move on.”

Irving said he spoke with each of his teammates about his situation and that he needed some time away. He also apologized to Nets and NBA fans and said he is happy to be back.

“I am back, I am happy to be back, we got some great pieces and we move on and I let my actions and my game speak for itself like I planned on doing,” Irving added, per ESPN’s Malika Andrews. “I just needed a pause.”

While he has not confirmed that there is a link, Irving disappeared on the Nets the day after the protests at the Capitol building in Washington, D.C., earlier this month. That was also around the same time it was announced no charges would be brought against the police officer who shot Jacob Blake in Kenosha, Wisc.

The Nets traded for James Harden while Irving was out. There have been indications that there may be significant issues between Irving and the team, so that will be worth monitoring going forward.