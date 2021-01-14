Report: Kyrie Irving is furious with Nets organization

The Brooklyn Nets have a new superstar guard in James Harden, but they still have some issues to solve with their incumbent one.

Tommy Dee of SportsNet New York reported on Wednesday that Kyrie Irving has been furious at the Nets organization for some time. Irving had allegedly wanted more input in the head coach hiring process and was supposedly not in favor of Steve Nash. Dee also says Irving’s relationship with Kevin Durant has been described as “fairly distant” recently.

Update on Kyrie situation. I’m told he’s been “furious” at the organization for some time for not giving him more input on the head coach hiring. He was not in favor of Steve Nash. Also, his relationship with Kevin Durant has been described as “very distant” recently. https://t.co/MS4yvW4x2J — Tommy Dee (@ThomasCDee) January 13, 2021

Dee also referred to the Harden trade as an insurance policy for the Nets against Irving.

UPDATE The Harden deal, I'm told, was not to placate Kyrie. It's insurance in case the #Nets can't mend the fence as they are already all-in with KD, who has an opt out after next year. Also, Kyrie was NOT KD's 1st choice to pair with when he was a FA last summer. https://t.co/Z6gOBV2nhF — Tommy Dee (@ThomasCDee) January 13, 2021

What we do know for certain is that Irving is still away from the team. He has not played since Jan. 5 due to “personal” reasons. Since his departure, the six-time All-Star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Irving was recently spotted at an unsanctioned indoor party, launching a league investigation. He also appeared on a politician’s Zoom call right around the time that the Nets were about to play a game.

The blockbuster trade for Harden is obviously a huge get for the Nets. But it will not magically fix the team if they don’t work things out with Irving first.