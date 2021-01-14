 Skip to main content
Report: Kyrie Irving is furious with Nets organization

January 13, 2021
by Darryn Albert

The Brooklyn Nets have a new superstar guard in James Harden, but they still have some issues to solve with their incumbent one.

Tommy Dee of SportsNet New York reported on Wednesday that Kyrie Irving has been furious at the Nets organization for some time. Irving had allegedly wanted more input in the head coach hiring process and was supposedly not in favor of Steve Nash. Dee also says Irving’s relationship with Kevin Durant has been described as “fairly distant” recently.

Dee also referred to the Harden trade as an insurance policy for the Nets against Irving.

What we do know for certain is that Irving is still away from the team. He has not played since Jan. 5 due to “personal” reasons. Since his departure, the six-time All-Star has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. Irving was recently spotted at an unsanctioned indoor party, launching a league investigation. He also appeared on a politician’s Zoom call right around the time that the Nets were about to play a game.

The blockbuster trade for Harden is obviously a huge get for the Nets. But it will not magically fix the team if they don’t work things out with Irving first.

