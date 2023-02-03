 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving reportedly asks Nets for trade

February 3, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Kyrie Irving wearing his Nets uniform

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving’s agent said last week that the star point guard wants to sign a contract extension with the Brooklyn Nets, but that is apparently no longer true.

Irving has informed the Nets that he wants to be traded ahead of next Thursday’s deadline, Shams Charania of The Athletic reports. The eight-time All-Star is scheduled to become a free agent after the season, and Charania said he told Brooklyn he will not re-sign.

It seems like Irving wanted a new deal from the Nets but the interest was not reciprocated. Marc Stein reports that Brooklyn has felt no urgency to sign Irving to an extension, believing he will need them to facilitate a sign-and-trade in order for him to land with a new team this offseason, anyway.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski reported on Friday that the Nets had some talks with Irving about a new deal but could not come to an agreement.

Irving wanted a multi-year extension from the Nets last offseason. The 30-year-old instead exercised his $36.5 million player option, which he would not have done if teams around the league showed significant interest in him.

After he appeared in just 29 games last year due to vaccine requirements and off-court drama, Irving is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds this year. He is eligible for a full max extension worth roughly $200 million over four seasons, and he is probably trying to capitalize on his solid play. Given his history, it is hardly a surprise that the Nets do not want to give Irving a max deal.

Irving was suspended earlier this season over his promotion of an anti-Semitic film and the way he handled the controversy. There were reports a few months ago that the Nets had completely soured on him.

The Nets are 31-20 and have the fourth-best record in the Eastern Conference. They would probably be open to trading Irving, but the question is whether the return will be significant enough to justify it.

Brooklyn NetsKyrie Irving
