Kyrie Irving breaks his silence on Luka Doncic trade

Kyrie Irving on Tuesday spoke out for the first time since his former Dallas Mavericks co-star Luka Doncic was traded to the Los Angeles Lakers.

The 8-time All-Star spoke to reporters after the Mavericks’ 118-116 loss to the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia, Pa. Irving was asked to share his initial reaction to the deal that broke the internet.

Beyond losing Luka as a teammate on the court, Irving lamented the loss of a friend he described as his brother. Kyrie called the experience a “grieving process.”

“Just really shocked,” said Irving. “And you just don’t imagine you’re going to get ready to go to sleep and then you find out news like that.

“So, it’s still a grieving process right now. I miss my hermano. We had a lot of time together. … We just built some bonds that went beyond the basketball court.

Irving added that he understands the business side of the NBA and acknowledged that decisions on roster construction are “way above my pay grade.” After seeing his reputation take a hit during his stints with the Boston Celtics and Brooklyn Nets, Irving has been mostly drama-free since he first teamed up with Doncic in Dallas.

There were questions about whether or not Irving would stick around after the Mavericks traded away his “hermano.” But the Mavs guard reportedly remains committed to the team amid its sudden change of direction.