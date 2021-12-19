Did Kyrie Irving compare himself to Muhammad Ali?

Kyrie Irving drew attention online (what else is new?) on Sunday for something he posted on his Instagram Story.

The Brooklyn Nets guard shared a photo of Muhammad Ali where the boxer had tape over his mouth:

Dawg. Please leave us alone lol pic.twitter.com/taL6fbPHRl — Cult of Personality (@19Phranchize) December 19, 2021

The caption for the photo indicates Ali had taped his mouth ahead of a weigh-in for a 1963 fight against Doug Jones: “3/13/63 New York – Cassius Clay’s mouth is shut – or at least covered with tape – as he arrives for weigh-in here 3/13 for his heavyweight bout with Doug Jones late 3/13. Just before the actual weigh-in, the usually loquacious Clay removed the tape but maintained silence.”

Ali was well known for his talkative nature and his success as a heavyweight champion boxers. But he drew a whole other level of attention and became an international figure after refusing to go into the military for the Vietnam War. Ali sacrificed four years of his boxing prime to stand up for his principles and was eventually vindicated by a Supreme Court decision.

Some have compared Irving to Ali for sacrificing part of his basketball prime by refusing to get vaccinated against COVID-19. New York City has a vaccine mandate for indoor events, so Irving would not have been able to participate in home games for his Brooklyn Nets. He could have played in road games, but the team told Irving to just stay home rather than have him only part-time.

However, now that the Nets are shorthanded due to injuries and vaccinated players who have tested positive for COVID-19, the team has changed its stance and will have Irving play in road games. Maybe Irving feels he stood up for his principles and prevailed, similar to Ali.

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports