Nets issue statement explaining Kyrie Irving decision

The Brooklyn Nets offered an explanation for their decision Friday to welcome Kyrie Irving back as a part-time player.

The Nets confirmed reports that Irving was set to return to the team for any games and practices he is eligible for as an unvaccinated player. In their statement, the Nets cited “our current circumstances” as well as the chance to “more optimally balance the physical demand on the entire roster.”

This serves as an admission that Irving’s return has everything to do with the team’s circumstances and little to do with any change on Irving’s part. As noted in the original report on Irving’s return, the Nets have seven players in health and safety protocols, and that does not even include injuries to the likes of Joe Harris. That has forced coach Steve Nash to ask a lot of Kevin Durant and James Harden, both of whom are averaging over 36 minutes per game despite being over 30 with histories of injury.

Irving had hinted at a possible return earlier in the week as the Nets’ issues piled up. This has clearly been in the works for a little while.