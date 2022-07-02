Kyrie Irving shares cryptic tweet after Kevin Durant trade request

Kyrie Irving reportedly has no desire to stick around with the Brooklyn Nets after Kevin Durant requested a trade from the team on Thursday. Irving may have confirmed that motive in a cryptic tweet.

On Friday, Irving tweeted out a telling GIF of what he could do if and when Durant is moved.

In the GIF, a bird flies out and away from a cage after the cage’s door swings open. A few of the cage’s bars appear to be broken, with two in particular forming what looks like a broken heart.

Irving’s tweet may corroborate reports that he wants out of Brooklyn now. Perhaps the broken heart is in reference to Durant’s unexpected decision, but it’s hard to say what Irving’s message here was for sure. The 30-year-old reportedly is particularly interested in making his way to one team.

While Durant’s requested trade likely added to Irving’s desire to leave, the relationship between Irving and the Nets had been deteriorating for some time before then.

The Nets were hesitant to sign Irving to a long-term deal this offseason due to the off-the-court drama surrounding him for the last two years. Irving on Monday somewhat surprisingly decided to opt in to the final year of his $36.5 million contract with the Nets. What was once a promising championship trajectory for the Nets, with two of the NBA’s best players, now seems to be coming to a swift end.