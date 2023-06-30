Kyrie Irving officially decides on his NBA future

Kyrie Irving Watch is over just as quickly as it began.

Chris Haynes of TNT reported on Friday that the eight-time All-Star guard Irving has reached an agreement to return to the Dallas Mavericks. It will be a three-year, $126 million contract for Irving (with a player option in the final season).

This was largely the expected outcome for Irving, who was acquired by the Mavs at the trade deadline last year. While their 2022-23 season went down in flames (with Dallas finishing 38-44 and missing a 20-team postseason), the Mavs also acquired Irving’s Bird rights in the trade. That gave them the ability go over the salary cap to re-sign him, which is what has come to fruition here.

Irving appeared to be flirting with some unexpected teams in recent days. But he has ultimately decided to run it back with Luka Doncic in Dallas instead. Now the onus will shift to the Mavericks front office to cobble together a better supporting cast for their two superstars.