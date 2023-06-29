Report: Kyrie Irving to meet with surprising team in free agency

The Phoenix Suns were not expected to have interest in Kyrie Irving after they acquired Bradley Beal in a blockbuster trade, but the two sides are apparently still going to chat.

Irving will meet with the Suns when free agency begins on Friday, according to Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. The Houston Rockets may also have interest in the star point guard.

It has been widely assumed that Irving will return to the Dallas Mavericks. They may even be the only team that wants him, but Irving at least needs interest from other teams if he wants anything close to a max deal from the Mavs.

Haynes says the Suns are still being “ultra-aggressive” in free agency even after trading for Beal. The issue is that they would either need to work out a sign-and-trade for a player like Irving (which would hard-cap them) or have the eight-time All-Star sign for the veteran minimum of around $3 million. Neither of those scenarios seems feasible.

Irving averaged 27 points per game in 20 games after being traded to the Mavericks last season, though the team struggled and missed the playoffs anyway. We already have an idea of what his approach will be when free agency begins, so the meeting with the Suns may not mean much.