Kyrie Irving’s camp disputes latest explosive report about him

Kyrie Irving is trying to cleanse the negative energy surrounding him in the press right now.

Mark W. Sanchez and Josh Kosman of the New York Post reported this week that the Brooklyn Nets guard Irving supposedly “hates” head coach Steve Nash and GM Sean Marks.

“[Irving] feels that Nash is terrible and Marks is bad,” the report quoted an anonymous source close to the Nets organization as saying.

Soon after the report came out, Irving’s camp disputed the claims made in it.

“I am not sure where this narrative is coming from but Kyrie does not hate Steve nor Sean,” Irving’s agent and stepmother Shetellia Riley Irving told the New York Post. “That’s not a part of his being nor how he represents himself in the world. He’s about peace, love and acceptance.”

The drama comes a few days after fellow Nets star Kevin Durant’s reported ultimatum for the team to get rid of Nash and/or Marks. Nash just finished his second season as Brooklyn’s coach while Marks has held the team’s GM job since 2016.

In comparison, Irving has actually been the less problematic of the Nets’ two stars recently. But just because Irving does not hate Nash or Marks, it does not necessarily mean that he is the president of their fan club. For Nash in particular, Irving reportedly pulled a disrespectful move on him last year.