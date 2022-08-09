Nets owner responds to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum

Brooklyn Nets owner Joe Tsai on Monday issued a public response to Kevin Durant’s ultimatum.

Durant reportedly met with Tsai in London over the weekend to talk about his status with the team. According to a report, Durant issued an ultimatum to the owner.

Durant reportedly told Tsai that he had to make a choice between keeping the former NBA MVP, or keeping the leadership team of GM Sean Marks and coach Steve Nash.

Tsai responded with a statement on Twitter.

Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets. — Joe Tsai (@joetsai1999) August 8, 2022

“Our front office and coaching staff have my support. We will make decisions in the best interest of the Brooklyn Nets,” Tsai wrote.

Does this mean Durant is back on the trade market? Or that Tsai is going to force everyone to play nicely?

The Nets have spent the last few seasons turning power over to Durant and Kyrie Irving, and that hasn’t yielded the kind of success on the court they were hoping for. Maybe Tsai feels it’s about time to take his power back. The question is whether this will result in a Durant trade, or whether Durant is just going to have to sleep in the bed he’s made, metaphorically speaking.