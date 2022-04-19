Kyrie Irving fined for gestures toward Celtics fans

Kyrie Irving did anything but ignore the boos and taunts from Boston Celtics on Sunday, and his actions have cost him.

The NBA announced on Tuesday that Irving has been fined $50,000 for “making obscene gestures and directing profane language toward the spectator stands.”

Full statement from the league sanctions the Nets’ Irving “for making obscene gestures on the playing court and directing profane language toward the spectator stands” during Sunday’s Game 1 in Boston. https://t.co/PnSPLSdRpL pic.twitter.com/w8ueCBjZVY — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) April 19, 2022

As ESPN’s Bobby Marks noted, the fine was the maximum allowed by the NBA before a player can file a grievance. There was some question about whether Irving would be fined even more because he gave fans the middle finger multiple times and cursed at a fan at least once.

Irving flipped off the crowd at TD Garden after making a big shot late in the third quarter of the Brooklyn Net’s 115-114 loss. He also gave some fans the finger while inbounding a pass and made a crude comment to a fan who taunted him in the locker room area.

After the game, Irving said there is only so much profane taunting he can take as a player. He said prior to the series that he was hopeful Celtics fans could move on, but there was never any chance of that happening.