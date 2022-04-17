Video: Kyrie Irving appears to flip off Celtics fans

Boston Celtics fans on Sunday once again showered Kyrie Irving in boos and taunts, and the Brooklyn Nets star made sure to give it back.

Irving hit a big shot over Jaylen Brown late in the third quarter as the shot clock was expiring. After the shot went down, he appeared to turn around and flip the bird to some Celtics fans.

Kyrie Irving gives middle finger to Celtics crowd 👀 pic.twitter.com/WxKGVwvw0r — Celtics on NBC Sports Boston (@NBCSCeltics) April 17, 2022

Irving definitely made some sort of hand gesture. While it was tough to say for sure, it looked like a middle finger.

That was not the only tense exchange Irving had with Celtics fans. He also made a vulgar remark to someone who heckled him in the locker room area. Be aware that the video below features a curse word:

Kyrie Irving claps back at a Celtics fan #NBATwitter pic.twitter.com/Z8roGfYikb — Ⓖ🗽🍎 (@NYGLGM) April 17, 2022

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before he signed with the Nets in free agency. He has compared fans in Boston to a scorned ex-girlfriend, but the reality is many of them hated Kyrie even when he was part of the team. He said prior to the series that he was hoping Celtics fans would move on. That clearly is not going to happen.