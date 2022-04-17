 Skip to main content
Video: Kyrie Irving appears to flip off Celtics fans

April 17, 2022
by Steve DelVecchio

Kyrie Irving gives Celtics fans the finger

Boston Celtics fans on Sunday once again showered Kyrie Irving in boos and taunts, and the Brooklyn Nets star made sure to give it back.

Irving hit a big shot over Jaylen Brown late in the third quarter as the shot clock was expiring. After the shot went down, he appeared to turn around and flip the bird to some Celtics fans.

Irving definitely made some sort of hand gesture. While it was tough to say for sure, it looked like a middle finger.

That was not the only tense exchange Irving had with Celtics fans. He also made a vulgar remark to someone who heckled him in the locker room area. Be aware that the video below features a curse word:

Irving played for the Celtics for two seasons before he signed with the Nets in free agency. He has compared fans in Boston to a scorned ex-girlfriend, but the reality is many of them hated Kyrie even when he was part of the team. He said prior to the series that he was hoping Celtics fans would move on. That clearly is not going to happen.

