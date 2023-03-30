Kyrie Irving has harsh comment about Mavs in ‘clusterf–k’

Things are not going for the Dallas Mavericks the way they had hoped when they acquired Kyrie Irving in a trade from Brooklyn in February. Irving recognizes that.

The Mavs lost to the Philadelphia 76ers 116-108 on Wednesday. They have now lost 5 of their last 6 games and are 37-40, which places them 11th in the Western Conference. Dallas has fallen off so much that they’re below the Pelicans and Thunder in the standings and would not even make the play-in game.

Irving was asked after the game for his thoughts on being traded midseason. He discussed what the process has been like to adjust to his new team. He also said that it looks like a clusterf–k based on where Dallas is in the standings.

This is Kyrie Irving’s very long (and thoughtful) answer to what its been like being traded midseason for the first time in his career, which is where the “it kind of looks like a little bit of a clusterfuck” quote came from. pic.twitter.com/Pt5jHtC9MU — Tim Bontemps (@TimBontemps) March 30, 2023

“I think that now, again, just where we are in the season, and where other teams are positioned already, it kind of looks like a bit of a clusterf–k, to be honest with you, because we’re 37-40, and we’re trying to fight to get into the play-in game. It’s not the expectations I don’t think any of us had in that locker room and me getting traded midseason,” Irving said, via Tim Bontemps.

Irving had a lengthy answer that you can read in full, but he recognizes the team is not where they expected to be.

Keep in mind, Dallas was 29-26 before trading for Irving. They’re 8-14 since then.

Combine what Irving said with what Luka Doncic said a few days ago, and it’s clear not all is well with Dallas.