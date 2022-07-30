Kyrie Irving hinting at when he could retire from NBA?

Lost in the Kyrie Irving circus of the last year-plus is that the man himself is now in his 30s. Now Irving may be hinting at when he could call it quits.

The Brooklyn Nets star tweeted a video on Friday of the late Kobe Bryant praising his game back in 2018.

When a fan responded that Irving was “gassing [himself] up” (slang for hyping himself up), the seven-time All-Star replied with a lengthy message.

“I don’t ever have to Gas myself up,” wrote Irving. “I am going on my 12th year in the best league in the world and I am only getting better. When I am 38 years old and have time to reflect on my career truly, I will do so, but until then, I am enjoying every moment.

“And no I won’t be done playing basketball at 38 years old lol,” Irving added. “I’ll be in leagues all over the world playing and teaching the youth all that was taught to me.”

38 is an oddly specific age and seemed to many to be Irving hinting at when he sees himself being retired. He will turn 31 next year, so playing until 38 (if does do so) would give him roughly seven more years in the league.

Of course, Irving is notoriously fickle and could retire tomorrow without it being totally surprising. But Irving did seem to hint back in 2017 (when he was just 25 years old) that he was open to retiring early.