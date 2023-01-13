Kyrie Irving says Instagram suspended his account

Kyrie Irving is having another bout of social media drama this week.

The Brooklyn Nets star posted Thursday from his secondary art page (@kaieyeart, which is mentioned in his main page) that he had been suspended by Instagram.

“They suspended my @kyrieirving account,” he wrote, sharing a screenshot of his suspension notification. “idk why, nor do I care to know the reason why. Tribe My Tribe: Make sure y’all are paying attention to everything that’s going on. Stand Firm no matter what. Hélà.”

Kyrie Irving’s Instagram account was suspended per Kyrie 😬 pic.twitter.com/N9mbtdUaSl — Brooklyn Netcast (@BrooklynNetcast) January 12, 2023

Irving’s main account, which has over 18 million followers, was active again and no longer suspended as of Friday. From the current public view of his page, it appears Irving hadn’t posted anything to that account since Dec. 29 (though he has had several polarizing Instagram posts in the past).

Irving has a strong public persona and online presence, making numerous headlines with his divisive opinions. Earlier this season, the 30-year-old got himself into big trouble for what he posted on a different social network. But nevertheless, Irving remains an extremely popular player (as the recent NBA All-Star voting returns have demonstrated).