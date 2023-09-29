Kyrie Irving’s bold claim might turn off some Cavs fans

Kyrie Irving appears to be enjoying his time with the Dallas Mavericks. For some Cleveland Cavaliers fans, he may be enjoying it a little too much.

Irving spoke to the media on Thursday for the first time in six months. The Mavs star was asked about his decision to re-sign with Dallas. Irving signed a 3-year, $126 million contract that includes a couple of notable incentives.

The 8-time All-Star said that he had the Mavs “number one” on his free agency list. After consulting with his family and making sure the terms were favorable in Dallas, Irving put pen to paper.

“I felt like I could, not just settle here, but be happy to come back here. … I took everything into account,” Irving said, via Dallas Morning News’ Brad Townsend.

Irving also added a nugget of insight that might surprise some Cavs fans who watched Irving hoist up the 2016 Larry O’Brien trophy. Irving said that he “wishes” the Mavs were in a position to draft him back in 2011.

Irving says he wishes Dallas had been in position to draft him in 2011: That’s how strongly he feels about the organization and its culture, now that he’s been part of it. — Brad Townsend (@townbrad) September 28, 2023

Irving’s statement also indirectly means that he would have preferred to be on the Mavs instead of the Cavs.

The Mavs were fresh off their 2011 title run and virtually in the total opposite position to draft Irving, who went number one overall in his draft.

In all fairness to Irving, he did go through three pretty rough seasons before LeBron James made his return to Cleveland. The Cavs went 78-170 over Irving’s first three campaigns.

However, Irving has made some rather bold statements in the past expressing his allegiance to the current franchise he plays for. His past claims no longer look so great in hindsight.