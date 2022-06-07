Report reveals most likely scenario between Kyrie Irving and Nets

While rumors have swirled about Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets looking uncertain, a new report suggests the reality is a bit different.

Irving is still likely to sign a contract extension with the Nets this summer, according to Brian Lewis of the New York Post. Irving can opt out of the final year of his contract by June 29, but “all indications strongly point” to Irving remaining with the Nets next season and beyond.

Lewis’ report cites Irving’s relationship with the organization as a key factor in his decision. The guard is still close with teammate Kevin Durant and has a good relationship with team owner Joe Tsai.

Irving’s past means there will always be skepticism over his long-term plans, and there have been suggestions that the Nets are less sure about his future. In spite of this, an extension certainly seems to be the most likely outcome. There are no indications that either side is eager to move on from the relationship.