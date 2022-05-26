Report: NBA teams believe Nets open to Kyrie Irving trade

Rumors continue to swirl regarding Kyrie Irving’s future with the Brooklyn Nets as he embarks on free agency.

Irving has a player option for the 2022-23 season, and could exercise it in search of a bigger contract with Brooklyn or elsewhere. If Irving does opt out, rival teams believe the Nets would be open to a sign-and-trade deal to ship the guard elsewhere, according to Ian Begley of SNY.

This does not seem extremely likely, as the report also states that the likelihood is that Irving will remain with Brooklyn. However, this is another hint that the Nets are not totally committed to the guard, echoing another report that emerged earlier in the week. That would also seem to add another layer to public comments GM Sean Marks made at the end of the season.

Irving’s availability was an issue for the Nets for much of the season due to New York’s vaccine mandates. The Nets are clearly not totally thrilled with him, but the momentum does seem to be moving toward him returning, albeit without any certainty yet.