Kyrie Irving makes statement about future with Nets

Kyrie Irving is in the final season of his contract with the Brooklyn Nets, and there is a real lack of clarity about his future. Irving, through his agent, has apparently made clear what his preference would be.

Irving’s agent Shetellia Irving said the guard wants a contract extension with the Nets, but so far the team has not set up any talks about a possible deal.

“Around Kyrie and staying with the Nets? I have reached out to the Nets regarding this,” Shetellia Irving told Chris Haynes of Bleacher Report. “We have had no significant conversations to date. The desire is to make Brooklyn home, with the right type of extension, which means the ball is in the Nets’ court to communicate now if their desire is the same.”

Irving had sought a new contract last offseason, but the two sides were unable to agree on a new deal. While some rumors about Irving’s wild demands were apparently unfounded, the Nets may have had some reservations after the All-Star guard was limited to 29 games in 2021-22 due to vaccine requirements. More controversy followed this season, and some reports suggest that has soured the Nets on Irving even more.

The guard has been on a hot streak lately and is averaging 26.7 points, 5.1 rebounds, and 5 assists per game for the season. He would be eligible for a full max extension worth roughly $200 million over four seasons.