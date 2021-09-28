Kyrie Irving’s Nets teammate convincing him to get vaccine?

One of Kyrie Irving’s teammates on the Brooklyn Nets may finally be getting him to put down the tin foil hat.

Vincent Goodwill of Yahoo! Sports reported this week that league sources believe Irving will end up getting the COVID-19 vaccine, citing the influence of close friend and teammate Kevin Durant.

For the time being, the seven-time All-Star Irving sounds very much like a vaccine skeptic. He was not able to attend Nets’ media day this week due to health and safety protocols, as New York City does not allow unvaccinated individuals to attend certain indoor events. Even more problematic, Irving has recently been showing support for anti-vaccine sentiments.

Durant has been working overtime lately in standing up for Irving. He may have to be the voice of reason as well in convincing Irving to finally get vaccinated.