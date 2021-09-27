Kyrie Irving spouts off while insisting he does not want to be a distraction

Kyrie Irving has once again become the center of attention as the Brooklyn Nets head into a new season, but the star point guard insists he does not want to become a distraction for his teammates.

Irving did not attend the Nets’ media day on Monday due to New York’s health and safety protocols. That likely had something to do with New York City not allowing unvaccinated individuals inside sports arenas and other indoor venues. Irving instead met with reporters via Zoom, and he was asked if his decision to not take the COVID-19 vaccine will prevent him from being able to play in home games this season. He urged the media to respect his privacy.

Does Kyrie Irving expect to play in home games this season? "Please, respect my privacy." pic.twitter.com/pYMZ0p21Om — Nets Videos (@SNYNets) September 27, 2021

Irving then spoke about not wanting to take any attention away from the Nets.

“I’m excited. The last thing I wanted to create was this hoopla and distractions,” he said. “I’m continuously growing and learning from others. … It won’t be easy, but I feel like we have a recipe for success.”

Though he insists he wants to keep all the focus on basketball, Irving did not shy away from sharing some of his thoughts on modern medicine. He said he believes people “put too much trust in doctors and medical staff.” Irving tried to explain his skepticism of the medical community.

Kyrie: “I think we put too much trust in doctors and medical staff. We’re all people. I’ve done my own research and come to made my own personal decisions. I support my teammates.” — Brooklyn Sports Net® (@BrooklynSportsN) September 27, 2021

Kyrie on his zoom teleconference: “We’ve been provided with natural remedies and cures on this Earth for thousands of years. I have a hard time believing 12 years of medical school is enough to fully grasp that. I think we’ve become narrow minded into these imperfect sciences.” — Brooklyn Sports Net® (@BrooklynSportsN) September 27, 2021

As many pointed out, Irving’s remarks seem hypocritical (what else is new?) coming from an NBA star who has had access to the best medical care in the world. He has had multiple surgeries and countless other treatments. If not for medical science, he probably wouldn’t still be playing in the NBA.

Whether or not you agree with Irving’s stance on vaccinations or anything else, there’s no question he’s a distraction. The Nets should be the favorite to win the Eastern Conference, but Irving always seems to have his own stuff going on. That has to be frustrating for his teammates.