Kyrie Irving not practicing with Nets due to vaccination status

It is not clear if Kyrie Irving will be able to play in home games during the 2021-22 NBA season, but we do know that the star point guard is not eligible to practice with the Brooklyn Nets for the time being.

Nets head coach Steve Nash told reporters on Tuesday that Irving was not at practice. Nash said there is no update on Irving’s status or if and when he will be able to practice with the team in New York.

Steve Nash says Kyrie Irving is not with the Nets today at practice in Brooklyn. He says there “is no further update” on Irving’s status to practice or play in New York under the city’s COVID protocols. — Ohm Youngmisuk (@NotoriousOHM) October 5, 2021

Irving has chosen not to get the COVID-19 vaccine. Individuals who are unvaccinated are not allowed in sports arenas and certain other indoor venues in New York City, which means Irving is not permitted to practice with the Nets. He practiced with the team when they held training camp in San Diego, but they have since returned to Brooklyn.

San Francisco is the other city that currently has a vaccine mandate, which became an issue for Golden State Warriors star Andrew Wiggins. Warriors head coach Steve Kerr announced on Sunday that Wiggins decided to get vaccinated and is now eligible to practice.

Irving has not yet said he has any plans to get vaccinated. We know exactly how much money he would have to give up if he does chooses not to, but it’s unclear if he is motivated by that.