Report: Kyrie Irving preparing to play after Nets change stance

Kyrie Irving is getting ready to play for the Brooklyn Nets as a part-time player after the team changed its stance on the guard, according to reports.

Irving has not played this season because he has declined to get the COVID-19 vaccine. New York City has an indoor vaccine mandate, which would have prevented Irving from participating in the team’s home games. Rather than let Irving play in road games, the Nets told him to stay home indefinitely.

Now they have changed their stance.

ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski says the Nets are willing to let Irving be a part-time player. He also says Irving is still declining to get the COVID-19 vaccine.

So far, Irving has been unwilling satisfy New York City mandates and become vaccinated to play home games, but the turbulence of the ongoing NBA season has caused the organization to reconsider their preseason decision to fully sideline Irving, sources said. https://t.co/OdfJT6Kd26 — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) December 17, 2021

Multiple professional sports leagues are currently seeing a heavy increase in positive COVID-19 tests among their players, although most cases have been asymptomatic. The increase in positive cases has resulted in several teams seeing players be sidelined. The Nets have multiple players out either due to injury or health and safety protocols.

Before the Nets actually close in on getting Kyrie Irving back, they list ELEVEN players out — including Kevin Durant — for their next game against the Magic. More NBA from me: https://t.co/LGN9cVpeGP pic.twitter.com/3SeVwz6gZF — Marc Stein (@TheSteinLine) December 17, 2021

The Nets are at a point now where they can’t afford to shun a player over the vaccine. They need some actual help on the floor and are willing to be flexible and allow Irving to play in road games, which is an outcome for which he has been hoping.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports