Kyrie Irving responds to retirement talk

Kyrie Irving opened up this week about his decision to not get the COVID-19 vaccine, which could result in him not playing at all during the 2021-22 season. That has led to speculation that he might retire, but the Brooklyn Nets star insists he is not going anywhere.

Irving said during an Instagram live session on Wednesday that he is not retiring. As he has done in the past, he criticized media outlets for speaking on his behalf.

Kyrie Irving: “Nobody's hijacking this voice. And see if they play this on their TV channels & see if they play this actual truth somewhere before you start talking about me & what Im doing with my life. And no Im not retiring, and no Im not leaving this game like this.” #Nets — Brian Lewis (@NYPost_Lewis) October 14, 2021

The Nets announced this week that Irving will not be eligible to practice or play as long as he remains unvaccinated. New York City has a local vaccine mandate that would prevent Irving from playing in home games. He would, in theory, have been able to play in road games, but the Nets are not interested in a complicated arrangement like that.

Irving said he is not anti-vaccine but that he does not agree with people losing their jobs over vaccine mandates. His decision may have already cost him a massive amount of money, but it does not sound like he’s going to change his mind.

Photo: Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports