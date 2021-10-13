Report: Kyrie Irving lost out on massive extension from Nets due to vaccine drama

Kyrie Irving’s COVID-19 vaccine stance is apparently costing him a lot more than just what he stands to lose in salary for this coming season.

The Athletic’s Shams Charania spoke this week on “The Glue Guys” podcast and revealed that the Irving drama cost him a huge extension offer from the Brooklyn Nets.

“He was willing to sacrifice, at the end of the day, 16 million dollars in salary this upcoming year and 186 million dollars, as far as an extension, that he will not be offered now,” said Charania of Irving.

We already knew that Irving’s situation was complicating his extension talks with Brooklyn. But for Charania to now report that Irving is looking at about $200 million down the drain is a bombshell revelation. For reference, Irving has made roughly $158 million to this point of his pro career. A $186 million extension would also mark the fifth-biggest contract for a point guard today and the tenth-biggest for any NBA player.

We have seen some other stars decide to get vaccinated after considering the amount of money that they would lose. But it sure sounds like Irving is dug in and holding to Valhalla, no matter what it costs him financially.

