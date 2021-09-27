Kyrie Irving skips media day due to New York’s COVID-19 protocols

Kyrie Irving openly boycotted the media last year leading up to the start of the NBA season, and the Brooklyn Nets star may be headed down that road again.

The Nets held their annual media day on Monday, but Irving did not attend. He is expected to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego but supposedly did not meet with reporters due to New York’s COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Kyrie Irving is not expected to attend Nets media day today due to New York City health and safety protocols but the Nets fully expect Irving to accompany the team to training camp in San Diego, sources tell @WindhorstESPN and I. — Zach Lowe (@ZachLowe_NBA) September 27, 2021

As of Aug. 17, people in New York City are required to show proof that they have been vaccinated in order to partake in indoor dining, indoor fitness and indoor entertainment, which includes professional sports arenas. It’s unclear if an exception would be made for Irving, who is not vaccinated and has supported anti-vaccine sentiment on social media.

Even if Irving was allowed to partake in media day, there’s no guarantee that he would. He blew off the media prior to last season and shared an insufferable and unfair statement about it. This has simply become the norm for Irving, who seems determined to be as difficult as he possibly can at all times.