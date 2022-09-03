Kyrie Irving makes surprising revelation about himself

Short of jumping the Grand Canyon Evel Knievel-style to test out Newton’s laws of physics, Kyrie Irving can’t really do too much more to shock us these days. But his latest comments about himself this week were at least a little bit surprising.

The Brooklyn Nets guard Irving appeared on the latest episode of HBO’s “The Shop.” During the episode, Irving made the revelation that he is actually a natural lefty, having been born left-handed.

“Catholic school didn’t let me stay left-handed,” said the seven-time All-Star. “Absolutely [I was born lefty]. I was getting slapped on the hand for writing with my left hand. That was old-school. This was in ’96.”

Here are Irving’s full remarks (but beware of some bad language).

.@KyrieIrving's always been nice with the left ✋🏾 But there's one specific left-handed bucket of Kyrie's that @KingJames and @MavCarter still talk about 👀 New episode of #TheShop out NOW: https://t.co/FEUyNeYJBQ pic.twitter.com/JXo3Es3bvw — UNINTERRUPTED (@uninterrupted) September 2, 2022

We have become accustomed to Irving shooting the ball with his right hand throughout his NBA career. But the fact that Irving is actually ambidextrous helps explains why he is so adept at dribbling and finishing at the rim with his left as well.

Many consider the 30-year-old Irving to have the best handle in the entire league. Mind-boggling viral videos like this one show that Irving is indeed just as skilled with his left hand as he is with his right.