 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditTuesday, February 6, 2024

Kyrie Irving goes viral for courtside exchange with Nets fan

February 6, 2024
by Renzo Pocholo Salao
Read
Kyrie Irving in warmups

Jan 15, 2020; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) stands for the anthem before a game against the Philadelphia 76ers at Wells Fargo Center. Mandatory Credit: Bill Streicher-USA TODAY Sports

Dallas Mavericks point guard Kyrie Irving on Tuesday made sure to make his return to New York memorable for the fans in attendance.

One Nets fan in particular had a close encounter with Irving during the Mavs’ 119-107 win over the Brooklyn Nets at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, N.Y.

The fan took a video of Irving while the guard was preparing to inbound from the sideline. The Mavs had the game all but wrapped up at that point; they led 116-107 with under two minutes left in the contest.

“Kyrie why don’t you play like this when you were on the Nets? Why, Ky?” the fan shouted at Irving.

“Thank Mayor [Eric] Adams for that, bro,” Irving responded.

Irving was likely referencing his lengthy battle with New York City policymakers over COVID-19 vaccine mandates during the 2021-22 season.

Irving, at the time, was barred from playing home games due to his refusal to get vaccinated. Adams held firm in his stance that the city would not bend its rules for Irving.

The 8-time All-Star on Tuesday appeared to let out all his pent-up frustration against Brooklyn. Irving scored a game-high 36 points on 15/24 shooting a day after the 1-year anniversary of the Nets-Mavericks trade that sent him to Dallas.

Irving’s most emphatic bucket came in the form of an uncharacteristic alley-oop slam early in the second half to put the Mavericks up by 22.

If Irving was trying to make a statement against his former team, he clearly ended it with an exclamation point.

Article Tags

Kyrie IrvingNets fans
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus