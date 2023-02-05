 Skip to main content
Nets trade Kyrie Irving to Western Conference contender

February 5, 2023
by Steve DelVecchio
Apr 25, 2022; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) reacts during the second quarter of game four of the first round of the 2022 NBA playoffs against the Boston Celtics at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving on Friday informed the Brooklyn Nets that he wanted to be traded, and the team has already granted his wish.

Irving has been traded to the Dallas Mavericks, Shams Charania of The Athletic first reported. The Nets will get Spencer Dinwiddie, Dorian Finney-Smith, a 2029 first-round pick and two second-round picks in the deal.

Irving was linked to the Mavericks almost immediately after he requested a trade. One report said Mavs head coach Jason Kidd was in favor of the team acquiring Irving.

Dallas entered Sunday with a 28-26 record, which was sixth-best in the Western Conference. They had been looking for a second star to pair with Luka Doncic, who may have put some pressure on the front office to make a move.

There was at least one other Western Conference contender that showed some interest in Irving.

Irving has had a good season thus far. He is averaging 27.1 points, 5.3 assists and 5.1 rebounds per game. He is in the final year of his contract and was seeking an extension from the Nets before he told them he wanted out of Brooklyn.

