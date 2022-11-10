 Skip to main content
Kyrie Irving’s suspension likely to run longer than 5 games?

November 9, 2022
by Larry Brown
Kyrie Irving wearing his Nets uniform

Feb 1, 2020; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Brooklyn Nets guard Kyrie Irving (11) during the second half against the Washington Wizards at Capital One Arena. Mandatory Credit: Tommy Gilligan-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving could be away from the Brooklyn Nets for more than five games.

When the Nets announced Irving’s suspension last week, they said the guard would be suspended a minimum of five games. Irving still had a list of things he would need to do in order to be cleared to return.

Speaking on ESPN Wednesday during the Nets-Knicks game, Adrian Wojnarowski cast doubt about an expedient Irving return.

“I don’t think there’s a sense right now that Kyrie Irving will necessarily be back at the earliest. It was always five games as a template, it could go longer,” said Wojnarowski.

Since Irving’s return is contingent upon him checking off several items, it’s unclear when he will return.

“I don’t think it’s clear yet what that timeline looks like,” said Woj.

The lengthy list of items Irving needs to check off before a return could be by design.

Nets owner Joe Tsai never wanted Irving back this season, but Irving opted in to his contract after realizing nobody would trade for him on his current deal. This is a convenient way for Tsai to keep Irving away from the team, without pay, which represents better team chemistry and cost savings — a double bonus. Tsai is said to be “completely done” with Irving.

