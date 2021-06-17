La La Anthony officially files for divorce from Carmelo

The relationship between La La and Carmelo Anthony has been rocky for years, but now it appears to finally be over.

La La Anthony has filed for divorce from Carmelo, citing irreconcilable differences. She filed for divorce on Thursday in New York, TMZ reported.

The two got engaged in 2004 and were married in 2010. But they split in 2017 as rumors percolated over Carmelo impregnating another woman. The two reportedly reconciled in 2018 but have been separated since then.

Carmelo played for the Knicks from 2010-2017, but has since bounced around teams. He has played for Houston, Oklahoma City, and now Portland the last two seasons.

The two have a son together, 14-year-old Kiyan.