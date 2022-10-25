Lakers make announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for next game

The Los Angeles Lakers have already made an announcement about Russell Westbrook’s status for the team’s game on Wednesday.

On their Tuesday injury report, the Lakers listed Westbrook as doubtful for Wednesday’s game at Denver due to a hamstring injury.

The designation is surprising considering Westbrook played 28 minutes in the team’s loss to Portland on Sunday. Westbrook was criticized for his decision-making in the final minute of that game. In the game before, Westbrook went 0-for-11 in a 103-97 loss to the Clippers.

Westbrook complained of a hamstring injury in the team’s preseason finale, and said coming off the bench likely contributed to the issue. One former player had an interesting theory about Westbrook’s explanation.

There are going to be many people suspicious about whether the veteran guard is genuinely dealing with a hamstring injury.

The Lakers are 0-3 to start the season. Westbrook’s 10.3 points and 28.7 minutes per game this season are the lowest marks of his career.