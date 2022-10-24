Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).

James, who was walking up the floor, could be seen with a confused and exasperated reaction to Westbrook’s folly. Check it out.

here is LeBron’s reaction to Westbrook’s decision with 30 seconds lefthttps://t.co/KATe2kYAyu pic.twitter.com/0iE0dEGwef — Rob Perez (@WorldWideWob) October 23, 2022

After the game, Westbrook said he was trying to go 2-for-1 with the shot.

Russell Westbrook said that he was looking for a 2-for-1 opportunity when he attempted the midrange shot with 27.3 seconds remaining, and about 18 seconds on the shot clock, and missed it. — Dave McMenamin (@mcten) October 23, 2022

2-for-1s make sense in the first three quarters of the game but almost never do in the fourth, especially with a lead. Westbrook could have whittled the game clock all the way down to about 12 seconds, could have attacked the rim and gotten fouled, or could have worked the ball around for a better shot. Instead, he did none of the above, giving possession right back to Portland with his misfire.

Damian Lillard hit a go-ahead three on the very next possession, and Portland went on to win 106-104.

When asked about Westbrook’s shot after the game, James said that he was not going to be baited into throwing Westbrook under the bus.

LEBRON: "I feel like this an interview to try to set me up to say something…You guys can write about Russ & all the things you guys want to try to talk about Russ. I'm not up here to do that. I won't do it. I've said it over & over. It's not who I am." pic.twitter.com/n1P0BpaMFh — Ballislife.com (@Ballislife) October 24, 2022

However, James’ reaction to Westbrook’s goof in the moment was probably more telling than anything. It is not the first time in recent months either that the two star teammates have seemed to be at odds with one another.