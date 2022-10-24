 Skip to main content
Larry Brown Sports Tagline. Brown Bag it, Baby.
#pounditSunday, October 23, 2022

Video: LeBron James looked so fed up with Russell Westbrook

October 23, 2022
by Darryn Albert
Read

LeBron James reacting on the court

Russell Westbrook’s bad shot selection met LeBron James’ bad body language on Sunday.

The Los Angeles Lakers lost a tight one at home to the Portland Trail Blazers to drop to 0-3 on the season. With the Lakers holding possession and a 102-101 lead in the last 30 seconds of the fourth quarter, Westbrook inexplicably took a quick-fire long 2 with 18 left on the shot clock (which he clunked).

James, who was walking up the floor, could be seen with a confused and exasperated reaction to Westbrook’s folly. Check it out.

After the game, Westbrook said he was trying to go 2-for-1 with the shot.

2-for-1s make sense in the first three quarters of the game but almost never do in the fourth, especially with a lead. Westbrook could have whittled the game clock all the way down to about 12 seconds, could have attacked the rim and gotten fouled, or could have worked the ball around for a better shot. Instead, he did none of the above, giving possession right back to Portland with his misfire.

Damian Lillard hit a go-ahead three on the very next possession, and Portland went on to win 106-104.

When asked about Westbrook’s shot after the game, James said that he was not going to be baited into throwing Westbrook under the bus.

However, James’ reaction to Westbrook’s goof in the moment was probably more telling than anything. It is not the first time in recent months either that the two star teammates have seemed to be at odds with one another.

Article Tags

LeBron JamesRussell Westbrook
.

Subscribe and Listen to the Podcast!

Sports News Minute Podcast
comments powered by Disqus