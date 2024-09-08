Former Lakers champion lands new NBA contract

After becoming an NBA champion with the Los Angeles Lakers several years ago, one veteran player is now returning to the reigning Western Conference champions.

Shams Charania of The Athletic reported Saturday that forward Markieff Morris has agreed to return to the Dallas Mavericks. Morris, 35, had been unsigned in free agency to this point of the season but is now officially running it back in Dallas.

The former lottery pick Morris has played on eight different teams in his 13-year NBA career and was an important frontcourt piece for the Lakers when they won it all in 2020. He was traded to the Mavericks in 2023 as a part of the Kyrie Irving blockbuster with the Brooklyn Nets and has found a home in Dallas.

While he has only seen meager playing time over his two seasons with the Mavs (3.0 points and 1.5 rebounds in 8.4 minutes per contest), Morris has emerged as a steady and popular veteran presence in the locker room. Dallas made it to the NBA Finals last season and now will be having Morris around for at least another season. The job may not be finished yet either as Morris recently said he wanted to bring a notable figure to the Mavs along with him.