Mavericks player calls for team to sign his brother

July 5, 2024
by Darryn Albert
The Dallas Mavericks logo

Nov 20, 2019; Dallas, TX, USA; A view of the Dallas Mavericks logo during the game between the Mavericks and the Warriors at the American Airlines Center. Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports

One Dallas Mavericks player would like to be reunited with his twin brother.

Mavs forward Markieff Morris took to X this week to call for Dallas to sign his brother Marcus Morris Sr. in free agency. Markieff said in a post that Marcus would be “perfect” for their team.

While Markieff is still technically a free agent as well, he confirmed that he will be signing a new deal with the Mavericks.

“I’m coming back,” Markieff said in a subsequent reply to a fan. “I want bro to come with me.”

The Morris twins, both 34 years old, played together in college at Kansas and then were selected with back-to-back picks in the 2011 NBA Draft. They would also play together on the Phoenix Suns from 2013-15 before the Suns traded Marcus (much to the anger of Markieff). The two brothers have not been on the same team since then.

Markieff was a very well-liked locker room presence for the Mavericks this past season as they made it to the NBA Finals. But Marcus has always been and continues to be the more productive basketball player as a strong one-on-one scorer who hit 40.3 percent of his three-pointers last year. Marcus does have some other interesting options in free agency (including one of the hottest teams in the league right now). But Markieff definitely wants them to reunite in Dallas after nearly a decade apart.

