Report: Lakers, Clippers both trying to sign Markieff Morris

The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers appear to be in a full-blown free agency war, and Markieff Morris is the latest veteran player both teams are targeting.

The Lakers and Clippers are both trying to sign Morris, according to Marc Stein of the New York Times.

Of course, the Clippers have one obvious advantage. Markieff’s twin brother Marcus plays for them, and a report on Sunday indicated Markieff wants to sign with the Clippers to play alongside Marcus again. The two played together in college at Kansas and then for the Phoenix Suns for three seasons.

Markieff may also be inclined to remain with the Lakers, as he won a championship with them last season. The 31-year-old averaged 9.7 points and 3.8 rebounds per game in 14 games with the Lakers during the regular season. He appeared in 21 playoff games and averaged 5.9 points and 3.0 rebounds.